Kingston’s Stockade District will be transformed into a festive autumnal block party called StockadeFaire 22 on Saturday, October 1. Vendors and entertainment will be curated by organizers Sean B. Nutley of bluecashew, KH and Zev Eisenberg of Hudson Modern in addition to a dedicated group of Uptown businesses.

StockadeFaire 22 offers the local Kingston community a chance to celebrate their creative spirit with a little dancing (and shopping) in the streets. “We have many new neighbors, and a lot of them moved here during lockdown,” says Nutley. “We want to show them why Kingston is a fun and vibrant place to live, work, shop, socialize and play.”

Stockade District merchants and businesses will showcase their shops with special offers and entertainment. Food and drink will be available at local restaurants and bars.

“Nothing brings a more diverse crowd together in celebration like a good old-fashioned street party,” says Zev Eisenberg. “Building and strengthening community is something we can all use more of these days.”

The street vendors will be “makers” of the Hudson Valley, carefully curated by Maya Lekach, director of events for Phoenicia Flea. Founded in Phoenicia in 2014, Phoenicia Flea is a nomadic market of makers and merchants from the Catskills, Hudson Valley and beyond. Each week Phoenicia Flea comes together at inspiring locations throughout the Northeast in celebration of community, culture, small business and local trade. Vendors offer the very best in handcrafted food, drink, jewelry, apparel, accessories, apothecary, housewares, furnishings, curated vintage and more.

Music and entertainment include:

• Drew Frankel’s (Impact Artists, Levon Helm Studios) RS/VP (Really Secret/Very Special) Stage at the Kinsley, at John Street and Wall Street.

• Pugsly’s Classic Cruisin’ vintage car and hotrod show on Wall Street.

• DJs for Climate Action, Electronic Stage, programmed by music producers Eli Goldstein of Soul Clap and Zev Eisenberg of Wolf+Lamb, with beats by dynamic international deejays and producers.

• Opening the DJs for Climate Action Stage: “Unicorn Disco for Tots” at noon.

• Additional artists include David Kiss, Nick Rothlein, ROBERT, Laura Lynn, Eli Goldstein, Wolf+Lamb, Eli Goldstein of Soul Clap and the amazing Greg Paulus Trio.

• “Designed Sound” by White Rabbit Audio by Thomas Russo will amplify beats and tunes through the canyon of North Front Street. Magical lighting design will be provided by Light Hearted Lighting Design.