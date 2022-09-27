All the way from Transylvania. Dracula at Widow Jane Mine at 668 NY-213 in Rosendale, on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., and on Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. A wonderful way to start the spooky season, Theatre on the Road’s production of Dracula within cold, dark caves. There are two available performances with a $20 general admission. For more about this event, check out: https://www.centuryhouse.org/drac-22

— Zac’s pick

Walktober over the Hudson. The Walktoberfest Farmers and Makers Market, throughout the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and the Walkway’s Ulster Welcome Center Plaza at 87 Haviland Road in Highland on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. offers the opportunity to sample the best the Hudson Valley offers with foods, wines, ciders, pieces of art from local artisans and activities. Fun for the whole family with more than 120 vendors. For more information about this event, check out: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/lstmYw?vid=uc5r5

— Geddy’s pick



Sit back and watch the fireworks. Heritage Day Festival on Main Street in Accord on Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live music, fresh brick-oven pizza, a pie contest, a car show and fireworks. Following the Heritage Day Festival, there will be music and fireworks from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information about this event, check out: https://www.friendsofrochester.org/events and https://townofrochester.ny.gov/files/2022/09/fireworks.pdf

— Genia’s pick



Family, friends and fun. Gardiner Day at Majestic Park in Gardiner on Saturday. October 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Celebrate a day of family fun with live music, food trucks, demos, an illusionist, bouncy slide, face painting, hay rides, pony rides, vendors, games and much more. For more information about this event, check out: https://www.townofgardiner.org/announcements.

— Pam’s pick

Jazz it up! Einhorn/Meyer Project on October 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Lydia’s, 7 Old US Hwy 209, Stone Ridge. Peter Einhorn is an award-winning composer who has scored dozens of films and videos. He holds advanced degrees in music and mathematics. He is a resident of Woodstock. Peter Einhorn on guitar, Bob Meyer on drums, Victoria Sullivan on spoken word and Jim Donica on bass. For more information and future music go to: https://www.lydias-cafe.com/music-calendar/.

— Angela’s pick

Season with garlic! Hudson Valley Garlic Festival on Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2 at Cantine Field, Washington Avenue Extension, Saugerties. Chef demonstrations, music, kids’ activities, vendors, crafts and more. For more information, a list of vendors, musical acts, etc go to: https://www.hvgf.org/.

— Lynn’s pick

Crafty. Handcrafted Octoberfest at Rhinebeck on Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck. Fine arts and crafts, beer, wine and spirits, live entertainment, seasonal cuisine, carriage rides, demonstrations, master pumpkin carvers and more. For more information, go to: https://www.quailhollow.com/about/oktoberfest-handcrafted-at-rhinebeck/.

— Lynn’s pick

Cash on Cash: Interviews and Encounters w/ Johnny Cash, with a Johnny Cash Bash, a tribute concert and book event at Colony, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock on Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m. Robert Burke Warren and his band will celebrate both The Man in Black and the publication. Enjoy a heaping helping of Cash classics, from “I Walk the Line,” to “A Boy Named Sue,” to “Hurt,” and more. Woodstock’s Golden Notebook will offer books for sale, which Warren will sign. The book is a comprehensive collection of Johnny Cash interviews and stories, some never previously transcribed, culled from the 1950s through the early days of the new millennium. It charts a singular evolution from hardscrabble Arkansas poor boy to rockabilly roustabout; international fame to drug addiction and disgrace; born again Christian to gimlet-eyed chronicler of spiritual darkness; TV and movie star to Nashville reject; redemption to loss and back again, several times. Admission is $20 in advance at colonywoodstock.com or by calling 845-679-7625. Admission at the door is $25. For more information, see: www.colonywoodstock.com.

Fiercely independent. Woodstock Film Festival. Independent films in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley, September 28 to October 2. Showcasing 48 inspiring feature films directed by distinguished and emerging directors including eight World Premieres, seven US Premieres, four East Coast Premieres and 15 New York Premieres. For complete ticket and program information, visit www.woodstockfilmfestival.org.

— Jenny’s pick

Full bounty. Heart of the Hudson Valley Bounty Festival, in the Hamlets of Milton and Marlboro on Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Farming in the Hudson Valley for 400 + Years. From “A-Z” — Apples to Zucchini. Farmers’ Market (local harvest): Organic and traditionally grown produce, brewery, artisan cheese and breads, baked goods and specialty farm items. Food trucks and desserts. Picnic area and playground. Many vendors, crafts/handmade items. Businesses: Civic, not-for-profit, school groups. Live music, dance and karate demonstrations. Kids’ activities: Bounce house, face and pumpkin painting, fishing area, kayaking demonstrations. For more information, go to: http://www.hvbountyfestival.com.

— Genia’s pick