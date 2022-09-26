The New York State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on September 23, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sand Hill Road in the Town of Gardiner. Preliminary investigation revealed that 19-year-old Hailee Witherel had been operating a gray Nissan Sentra northbound on Sand Hill Road when her vehicle exited the roadway. The vehicle entered a small pond and overturned, and Witherel was unable to exit the vehicle.

Witherel was removed to the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where she was pronounced deceased. This accident is still under investigation and anyone who may have been traveling on Sand Hill Road at that time is asked to contact the New York State Police, SP Highland barracks at 845-691-2922 .