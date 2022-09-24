The Woodstock Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022/2023 ‘Conductor Search Season’ featuring conductor William Stevens with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at the Woodstock Playhouse, 103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock.

The Concert Program will include Butterworth: ‘The Banks of Green Willow’; William Grant Still: ‘Wood Notes’; Mozart: ‘Bastien and Bastienne’; and Beethoven: Symphony #3, ‘Eroica.’

Conductor William Stevens is an active performer and conductor throughout the Hudson Valley. His professional conducting experience includes 10 productions with the Admiral Players; principal conductor of the Hudson Valley Saxophone Ensemble; and guest conductor for the Northern Dutchess Symphony where he led the New York State premiere of the Scott Routenberg Concerto for Jazz Violin and Orchestra.

Tickets are $30 for adults; $25 for seniors; and $10 for students. All seating is general for this event, first come, first served. A convenience charge of $3 is added to adult and senior admissions; $2 for student admissions.

For tickets, or for more information, see https://www.woodstockplayhouse.org/woodstocksymphony.