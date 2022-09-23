Saugerties Police along with family and friends are asking for help in finding Brandon Edwards, a 30-year old male from Saugerties. Edwards disappeared on Sep. 16 when he was discharged from Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, and has had no known contact with anyone since.

According to a Facebook post, Edwards is a white male with a freckled complexion, blue eyes, and tattoos including “Death Before Dishonor” on his right forearm. The post further explains that Edwards left his vehicle and all property at his family home in Saugerties, and “his sisters and mother are concerned for his health and safety, as this is unlike him.” In addition to his Saugerties hometown, he has been known to frequent Kingston as well.

According to other reports, Edwards has scrubbed all his social media, has a history of mental illness, and is not believed to be in possession of a phone.

The Saugerties Police Department urges the public to contact them at (845) 246-9800 with any information regarding Edward’s whereabouts.