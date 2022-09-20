Experience a rebirth. Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera at the Byrdcliffe Theater, 34 Tinker Street, Woodstock. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, September 23, 24, 25. Doors open at 7:30, show begins at 8 pm. This takes place in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere, and centers around planetary rebirth, finding light and beauty in the darkest times, and on our deep connection with all living things, our planet, and with each other. Orchestrated for harps, ethereal choral voices, South American/Andean traditional instruments, Indonesian/Sudanese gamelan orchestra, chamber strings, droning harmoniums, dulcimer, bells, piano, and earthy percussion/frame drums, the Earth Opera steps into otherworldly realms and unfolds upon a non-linear and timeless path, similar to the way we dream. Characters include dancing Deities from around the world (Hanuman, Green Tara, Jesus), ethereal Seraphim choirs, Virtues and Prophets, serpents, birds, narcissistic dictators, monks, dream-beings, Saint Margaret of the Parking Lot, children of the future, and many other luminous beings. The work transforms visions, dreams, and spiritual experiences into a completely immersive experience. The Earth Opera was composed and developed by Elizabeth Clark within the quiet mountain sanctuary and artist retreat of Byrdcliffe Artists Colony in Woodstock over the course of a three-year artist residency. For more information go to: https://www.woodstockguild.org/.

— Geddy’s pick



Frightfully fabulous. Boos & Brews at Huguenot Historic Street, 81 Huguenot Street, New Paltz on Fridays and Saturdays throughout September, 6:30 p.m. Begins at the DuBois Fort Visitor Center with a glass of locally made hard cider or craft beer followed by a guided exterior walking tour. Explore both the myths and real-life frightening events that have haunted Huguenot Street for centuries. Admission includes two beverages. $20 general admission, $17 for HHS members, seniors, students, veterans, active military members and their families and children under 13. Children under 6 are free. For information, 845-255-1660, www.huguenotstreet.org.

— Genia’s pick

‘Night of the Heavies’, at Keegan Ales, 20 Saint James Street, Kingston on September 24, 8 p.m. Local stoner blues-rock band Geezer will be celebrating the release of their new album, just months after returning from a successful European tour. They’ll be joined by other loud-and-heavy local counterparts Shadow Witch and Curse the Son. For more information, go to www.keeganales.com/events

— Zac’s pick

Fall fun at the farm. Kesicke’s Fall Festival begins at Kesicke’s Farm, 229 Middle Road, Rhinebeck. Every Saturday and Sunday from September 24 to October 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hay rides, corn maze, pumpkin picking, live animals to pet and feed, seasonal decorations, apple cider donuts and more. Visit www.kesickefarms.com for more information.

— Jenny’s pick

Let’s go fly a kite. Kites Over the Hudson, Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site

84 Liberty St, Newburgh, Saturday, September 24, 2-4 p.m. An annual Hudson River Valley Ramble event. Free kites will be given to the first 150 children, ages 15 and under. Refreshments will also be provided. Admission is free for the day, compliments of the Friends of the State Historic Sites of the Hudson Highlands, who also provided the kites. Admission includes a guided tour of the historic Headquarters and the freedom to explore the Museum and its many exhibits. For further details and to make tour reservations, call 845-562-1195.

— Pam’s pick



Spooky scenes. Saturday Creature Features at the Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main Street, Rosendale on Saturday, September 24 at 10 p.m. This week’s feature is: Spider Baby (1967) starring Lon Chaney, Jr. A wonderfully crazy dark horror comedy executed by director Jack Hill. Spider Baby was a lost film until its rediscovery in the 1990s. It has since become a cult favorite and also inspired a musical! Addams Family fans will love this! For more info or to get tickets call 845-658-8989 or email info@rosendaletheatre.org.

— Phyllis’ pick

Visions of Wallkill. The Weekend of Wallkill at Wallkill Public Library, Library Lawn and Shawangunk Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24. Lego building, story time, egg hunt, contests, vendors, wizard academy, scavenger hunts, petting zoo, pony rides, DJ, art shows, bouncy house and more. Go to https://www.visionofwallkill.com for more information and schedule.

— Genia’s pick

Playing on a porch. Rhinebeck Porchfest, throughout the porches of Rhinebeck on Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Join the town as they sing and dance in the streets and celebrate the beauty of music. Music of every genre playing on porches throughout town. Go to: www.rbkporchfest.com for a full list of bands and schedule of who plays where and when.

— Angela’s pick

Hispanic history and heritage. Second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at Center for Creative Education, 16 Cedar Street, Kingston. Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. A free block party style celebration highlighting and celebrating the unique traditions of the Hispanic culture. Entertaining performances, delicious food, unique vendors, resources, kids’ corner, including a bouncy house and so much more. For more details go to: https://cce4me.org/.

— Elizabeth’s pick

Go the distance. Catskill Conquest Rally commemorating the 1903 Automobile Endurance Run to start at Maurice D. Hinchey Catskills Visitor Center, 5096 Route 28, Mount Tremper. Saturday, September 24 at 9 a.m. Travel a 75-mile section of the historic Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway from Mount Tremper to Unadilla and beyond, in this noncompetitive tour open to all car vintages. Starts at 9 a.m. with orientation and breakfast, cars depart at 10 a.m. Register online ($100 per car). For more information go to https://www.1903autorun.com/catskill-conquest-rally.

— Lynn’s pick