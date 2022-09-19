Arm-of-the-Sea Theater performed their newest show, The Rejuvenary River Circus, at Academy Green Park in uptown Kingston on Saturday afternoon, September 17. The play incorporated handmade sets, masks, full-size puppetry, live original music and it told the story of Malakai, a messenger and water carrier, who travels between Mountain Peaks and the Deep Blue Sea.

The show hopes to teach audiences, young and old, about the importance of every part of a river ecosystem, including turtles, crows, oysters, fish and more.

The Saugerties theater company is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a goal of building the Tidewater Center on the Esopus Creek to be a home base with facilities for performing arts, exhibitions, river related programs and citizen-science projects. For further information, their web site is http://www.armoftheseatheater.org.