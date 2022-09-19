On Sunday afternoon, September 17 the LGBTQ Community Center partnered with Dancers Responding to AIDS (DRA) and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in presenting Inside Hudson Valley Dance Festival, a special sneak preview performance. The event showcased excerpts from pieces by Jose Limon and Skyla Schreter, featuring A-Y Dancers and more. There was also a panel discussion following the performance and a champagne toast.

The Hudson Valley Dance Festival will take place Saturday, October 8, at historic Catskill Point in Catskill. There will be a matinee and an evening performance with a cocktail reception for both performances. For more information, please see http://www.dradance.org #hvdance. Proceeds support 14 AIDS and family service organizations in the Hudson Valley and more than 450 other organizations in all 50 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico.