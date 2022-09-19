Last Saturday, September 17, while people were viewing art at galleries and artists’ homes during Art Walk in Kingston, Accord performance painter Nancy Ostrovsky gave a jazzart performance to the sounds of bassist Mchael Bisio in Gallo Park. She mostly used her painted hands to create an inspired work of Native Americans in continuum of Kingston’s 150th anniversary year. Nancy said she has been painting with music for over 40 years. The rhythms and sounds of music inspire her to create exactly what she feels in real time by smearing, dripping, squeezing and manipulating paint onto the canvas.