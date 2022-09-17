Former state senator and dedicated environmentalist Jen Metzger will be the Democratic candidate for Ulster County executive on the November 8 election. If successful, Metzger, a Rosendale resident endorsed by former county executive Pat Ryan, will take office on January 8. She will succeed acting county exec Johanna Contreras, recently appointed acting county executive by Ryan.

Metzger, opposed by county comptroller and deputy county executive Marc Rider, got enough votes in the first ballot at this Saturday evening’s Ulster County Democratic Committee meeting held in the council chambers of Kingston’s city hall to end the contest. Metzger got 64.4 percent of the vote, Gallagher 29.7 percent and Rider six percent.

No Republican candidate has yet been announced.

Kelleigh McKenzie was elected party chair for another two years.