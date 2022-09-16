The owl sculptures that now grace Saugerties streets will be auctioned on Sunday, September 18, 3 p.m., at the Dutch Barn at Kiersted House. Saugerties Village Trustee Jeannine Mayer reported at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, that bids may be submitted before the live auction by using a QR code to be found on an information web page at https://discoversaugerties.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Owl-Map-2022.pdf. The page also offers background information about the Ravensbird Wildlife Center, where Rocky the Owl, the model for the street sculptures, was treated after his discovery in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2000.