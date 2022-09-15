The Woodstock British Car Show will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (the rain date is Sunday, September 18). Join more than 100 British car-owners for a smashing display of classic, quirky and lovable British classics, right in the hamlet of Woodstock.

Cars will enter the field starting at 8:30 a.m. and the fun goes on all day. Around 2 p.m., organizers will present awards, including People’s Choice and the Longest Distance Traveled. Swedish cars are also invited.

The fee is $20 per car. Admission is free for spectators. For additional information and to register, e-mail lenvolvo445@gmail.com.