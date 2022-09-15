On September 14th, The New Paltz Police (NPPD) arrested and charged Patrick J. Gaffney, 54 years old, of New Paltz with armed robbery, a Class B Felony in the 1st Degree, and 2 counts of Burglary, Class C Felony.

According to NP Police Chief Rob Lucchesi, his department received a call from the Sunoco Gas Station and minimart on the corner of Prospect Street and Main Street in the Village of New Paltz, to report an armed robbery that took place at approximately 4:30am on Sunday, September 11th. “The suspect showed a hand gun and proceed to take money from the cash register and some items from the store,” he said.

The NPPD began their investigation and executed a warrant on the suspect’s residence where they found “stolen property,” from the September 11th robbery. “We were also able to tie this suspect to two other commercial robberies that took place in New Paltz,” said Lucchesi. Both of those robberies took place at My Market, on the corner of Route 32 North and Bonticou Drive, in August. Both robberies were made after hours by smashing front windows in and stealing various items from the store.

Gaffney was arrested and arraigned before New Paltz Town Justice Jim Bacon and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or a $50,000 bond. He’s set to return to the New Paltz Town Court on Monday, September 19th.