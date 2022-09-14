On Sep. 13, 2022, Saugerties police arrested day care owner and ex-Saugerties school board member Angie Paone (aka Angie Minew), age 42, on two felony charges related to falsifying business records.

According to police, the arrest comes “following an investigation involving the Town of Saugerties Building Department and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.”

Police allege Paone created and submitted two false documents. The first document, police say, claimed she was in compliance with annual fire inspections. The other was purported to be a fake document filed “as if she had received” a Certificate of Occupancy for part of the day care center from the Town of Saugerties Building Department.

According to her Facebook page, Paone is owner and CEO of Speckled Frog Playcare and Learning Center in Saugerties, which has been in operation for 15 years. She also previously served on the Saugerties School Board and unsuccessfully ran for Legislature in 2016.

Subsequent to the investigation, police issued four total counts of two separate felony charges (Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree – 2 counts; Offering False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree – 2 counts).

Paone was processed and released. She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.