Margaretville Hospital, part of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), is involved with a comprehensive program to supports expecting and newborn parents challenged with addiction while helping to prevent substance abuse among people of childbearing age.

The hospital directs the Catskills Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) consortium, which features pre-pregnancy education, peer counseling, medication-assisted addiction treatment and other services. The consortium program provides expecting families with comprehensive care coordination, including peer recovery support.

“Being a new parent is difficult for anyone,” said Dr. Linda Woodbine, WMCHealth’s director of network addiction services, “but for community members also battling substance-use issues, the challenge is even greater, both during pregnancy and after childbirth. Our program is critical for Delaware County and its surrounding communities.”

The RCORP program’s key components are a wellness coordinator and certified peer recovery advocates who serve as “the foundation for the prevention, treatment, and recovery strategies of our program.” The coordinator and recovery advocates are trained as postpartum doulas and offer parents evidence-based information on infant feeding, emotional and physical recovery from childbirth, mother-baby bonding, infant soothing, and basic newborn care.

These services are critical in Delaware County, where substance use has led to higher rates of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome* (NAS), a group of conditions resulting from a baby’s exposure while in the womb to opioids, nicotine, marijuana, alcohol, and other addictive substances.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration made this program possible through a $500,000 grant. The consortium also includes the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County, the Catskills Addiction Coalition, Delaware Opportunities, and the Samadhi Recovery Outreach Center. Margaretville Hospital also works closely with mental-health officials and local law enforcement on progressive addiction interventions.

Expecting parents can call 845-586-2631, x3233 to learn how they can receive help from the program. All calls will remain confidential.