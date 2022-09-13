Memorial services commenced at 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Firemen’s Park in uptown Kingston, the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center twin towers 21 years ago. Fire trucks surrounded the triangular-shaped park as people gathered along the sidewalks during a light mist. The firemen lined up on one side and the Sheriff’s Department’s color guard on the other side. Rev. David Brechter gave the invocation and Fire Chief Chris Rea spoke on the importance of remembering the terror attacks so history will not be repeated.