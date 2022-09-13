Eat up. Catskill Food Festival at Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill on Saturday, September 17, 12-6 p.m. Food trucks, food vendors, live music and more. Rain or shine. For more information, go to https://m.facebook.com/events/411667894257275/.

— Joe’s pick

Celebrate with Red Hook. Hardscrabble Music Festival, Village of Red Hook on Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. A cider tent featuring ciders from the local farms, food trucks, music throughout the day, a kids’ tent and more. For more information and a look at the line up go to www.hardscrabbleday.org.

Hudson River connects with art. Skywalk Arts Festival. State Route 23, Catskill on Sunday, September 18, 12-4 p.m. Celebrate centuries of art and scenery at the Hudson River Skywalk, connecting the Thomas Cole National Historic Site and Olana State Historic Site. The festival presents about 20 local painters and photographers, as well as Stasia Fernandez and her popular painting classes and the instrumental music of David Temple. For more information, go to www.hudsonriverskywalk.org/events.

— Genia’s pick

Yard saler’s heaven! Ultimate family yard sale at Stormville Airport, 428 Route 216, Stormville on Saturday, September 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. See what more than 300 families have to sell! Free parking — no pets. For information, visit www.stormvilleairportfleamarket.com.

— Pam’s pick

Feast for all. Food truck festival held at Cantine Veterans’ Memorial Field. September 16, 4:30-9 p.m. Feast upon a wide array of food from all types of trucks. The list of vendors from the July festival included: Woodstock Eats, Lemon Love, Pixie Floss, Pippy’s Hot Dog Truck, Sweet Lisuzza, the Brussel Boys, Legal Swine BBQ, El Danzante, Benny’s Tropical Ice, Cooper’s Daughters and Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery and more.

— Diane’s pick

Support Your Local Artist. WAAM Artists & Makers Fair. WAAM, 28 Tinker Street, Woodstock. Saturday, September 17, 2-6 pm and Sunday, September18, 12-4 pm. Fine Arts, Crafts & Festivities. A rain or shine event with 27 exhibitors throughout the WAAm galleries. Free to public (suggested donation of $10). For more information go to: www.woodstockart.org

–Lynn’s pick

Dinner at the farm. Pizza night by Hare’s Hollow at Rose Hill Farm Taproom. Friday, September 16, 4-8 p.m. Wine, cider and wood-fired pizza. For more information on pizza night and what is offered on other nights, go to http://www.pickrosehillfarm.com/events.

— Jenny’s pick

A bid for nature. Mohonk Preserve annual auction at Mohonk Mountain House, 1000 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz on Saturday, September 17 — 4 p.m., cocktails and silent auction; 5:30 p.m., dinner; 7 p.m., live auction and program. An evening of meeting and mingling, spirited bidding on silent and live auction items and the annual paddle raises to support conservation work on the ridge. Music, laughter, delectable food and libations in an al fresco setting. Music by Manhattan Swing with Joe Bonacci, featuring the songs of jazz royalty. For more information, go to www.mohonkpreserve.org/auction.

— Abigail’s pick

What’s the plan, Steve? City of Kingston’s Zoning Plan presentation at the council chambers in the City Hall, Broadway, Kingston on Thursday, September 15 at 6 p.m. The soon-to-be-final version of the City of Kingston’s radically new zoning plan is now available on the city website. The comment period for draft 2.0 will close on September 30. The city and consultant Dover Kohl will host this public presentation on the changes from the first draft. Attendance by Zoom is available, but registration is required.

— Geddy’s pick

Shop antiques. Carlsen’s Anniversary Auction. Carlsen Gallery, 5098 Route 81, Greenville on September 18, 10:30 a.m. In person, online, or by phone. Eighteenth and 19th century American furniture and accessories including: oil paintings, period furniture, porcelain, oriental rugs and accessories. For more information, go to www.carlsengallery.com.

— Lynn’s pick