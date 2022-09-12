The Federal Reserve Bank of New York updates its county estimates for home real-estate activity with new data monthly. In July 2022, the central bank put Ulster County, where prices increased on a year-to-year basis by 9.3 percent, in the middle of the pack, where the Long Island counties and many upstate counties also were. That increase was about the pace of inflation.

The New York City counties except for Staten Island continued to lag, but all were in positive territory.

July-to-July price changes in the Hudson Valley counties were a mixed bag, ranging from 18.5 percent in Greene County to a scant 3.4 percent across the Hudson River in Columbia County. In between these two extremes were Rockland County at 15.2 percent, Sullivan at 14.9 percent, Dutchess at 13.3 percent, Westchester at 12.1 percent, and Putnam at 11.2 percent.

Because of the small sample size of sales in the smaller counties, one-month numbers are not statistically reliable.

The state brokers’ association, NYSAR, which calculates housing stock a little differently, said July-to-July median home prices statewide increased from $385,300 to $420,000, and in Ulster County from $349,900 to $389,500.