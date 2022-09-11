Heavy rain over the past week has effectively ended a drought emergency, so the Village Board voted at its regular meeting on September 6 to rescind a drought emergency it had declared during the dry period.

The reservoir has started spilling full length, said trustee Jeff Helmuth. He suggested that the village lift the drought emergency that it had enacted during a period of little or no rainfall. The board voted unanimously to lift the restrictions, which had included limits for car washing and watering of lawns.

The Village of Saugerties is looking for a water treatment plant superintendent trainee, trustee Donald Hackett said at last week’s meeting. The village’s wastewater systems came through “great” during and after the heavy rainstorms last week, he said.