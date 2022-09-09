After more than 40 years building and running Horses in the Sun (HITS) Tom Struzzieri is stepping down as CEO.

The announcement comes five months after the Saugerties-based HITS announced that Struzzieri had sold a majority stake in the company to New York City-based Traub Capital Partners.

Under Struzzieri’s leadership, HITS has become the premier brand known for producing world-class hunter/jumper competitions in the United States. According to a press release, HITS LLC will be led by their world-class management team, while the Company actively engages in a search for a new CEO.

Struzzieri will remain a part owner and Director of HITS LLC, and will continue to provide strategic consulting to the Company as well as significant involvement in the launch of the Del Mar, California Showpark in 2023.

As Struzzieri steps away from his role as CEO, he is fulfilling his life-long goal of cycling across the United States, and will be supporting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) with Team Alpha.

“I have been extremely fortunate over the four decades of running HITS to have a terrific group of employees who have been by my side through some very hard climbs as we together have grown the company, “ said Struzzieri. “I remain committed to those people and will be in constant touch as a consultant as we face the next challenges together. On a parallel course, I have also been blessed to have very loyal clients and because of that loyalty, they, too, can continue to count on me as a liaison to all things HITS related. The future of HITS is bright and I plan on doing what I can behind the scenes to help it shine.”

“It has been a pleasure to witness the industry through Tom’s eyes,” said Mortimer Singer, managing partner of Traub Capital Partners. “He has been, and will continue to be, a guide and adviser to us all. Tom has built a great business and we look forward to continuing our work together as partners.”