A September 11 memorial ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the New Paltz Fire Department, located at the corner of Henry W. Dubois Drive and North Putt Corners Road.

Gather to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and honor our fire, rescue and police first responders. Memorial bells and the playing of “Taps” will mark the occasion.