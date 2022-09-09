At 10 a.m. on Friday, September 9, Johanna Contreras was sworn in as acting county executive of Ulster County, designated by congressperson Pat Ryan as his successor. The county Democratic Committee will meet in Kingston city hall’s council chambers September 17 to choose a party nominee to succeed Ryan in an election expected to be held November 8.

Until today he deputy county executive responsible for the health and human services portfolio. Contreras had previously worked in the New York City budget office in New York City since 2013, overseeing the budgets of the New York City Department of Education, City University of New York, and School Construction Authority.

“I have always centered the values of equity and inclusion and will continue to do so as acting Ulster County executive,” said Contreras. “I am proud to lead our Ulster County team of professionals who do the work every day to earn the public trust and serve our residents.”

Contreras lives in Kingston with her husband and two children.