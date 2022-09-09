Applestock is returning on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the Reformed Church on Huguenot Street in New Paltz. This fundraiser will feature music, pies and apple fritters, food, face-painting, vendors, a beer-and-wine tent and more.

The preorder process for pies will be announced in a few weeks. Pies will also be available for purchase on the day of the event, but there will be limited stock. Apple fritters will be available for purchase on the day of the event (no preorders).

Precautions for COVID-19 will be taken at all times during preparation/sales for volunteers and customers.