The exhibition, “Making Woodstock Home: Artist William Arlt” will be on display from September 10 through October 30 at the Historical Society of Woodstock, located at 20 Comeau Drive. The exhibit features the life and work of an early-20th-century Woodstock artist whose descendants reside in the village to this day. An opening reception will be held on Friday, September 9 at 7 p.m. The Historical Society of Woodstock is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Arriving in America in 1882 at age 14, with his parents and brother, William Arlt knew he was an artist early and quickly strove to make it a reality. His career was launched in textile designing, and at this he excelled. But his passion was in landscape, portrait and especially floral works. Like many arrivals in the early 20th century, he found beauty all around him in the Catskill Mountains and endeavored to portray it. Woodstock became the ideal setting for his art and it soon became his home. This exhibit displays the wide variety of his artistic palette and tracks his life in Woodstock with his family, including grandson Lewis Arlt, vice president of the Historical Society’s Board of Directors.

At this time, masks are recommended. For further information, call (845) 679-2256 or e-mail info@historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org.