The final performance of the 2022 Saugerties Sunset Concerts took place last Friday and featured songwriter-multi-instrument performers Jim Pospisil and Stephen Clair with his band at the Kiersted Dutch Barn on Main Street.

Pospisil played guitar, flute, mandolin and harmonica. His musical style varied, including folk, jazz and “singer-songwriter” styles. The selection of songs contained many that dealt with the pain of living.

The Stephen Clair Band followed. Clair has produced nine albums of original music, and some of the songs from his latest album, “To the Trees,” were performed at the Dutch Barn. His latest record has something of a theme: the acceptance of grace in change and letting go.

During intermission, Peggy Schwartz, the Vice Chair of the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce, thanked Steve and Terry Massardo, who have been sponsoring music in Saugerties for many years and who provided sound for the concert. She thanked Marjorie Block, the President of the Saugerties Historical Society for the generous use of the barn and she thanked the musicians, telling them: “when you’re really down, music can bring you up.”

The intermission also included an invitation to the Chamber’s auction of the owls that decorate the streets of Saugerties, which is online until the live auction on September 18.