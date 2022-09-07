Responding to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house on September 5 at 10:23pm, Saugerties Police reported discovering a 2003 Jeep that had “left the roadway, struck a utility pole, then veered off the pole, coming to rest against a private residence.”

The driver, according to a police press release, was 42-year-old Aimee R. Marone of Saugerties. After being interviewed by police, she was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. A chemical test at police headquarters resulted in a BAC of 0.21%. She was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Improper Lane Change, and subsequently released to a third party with tickets and a court date.

The residence sustained minor damage, according to police.