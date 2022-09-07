The Saugerties Town Board voted at a special meeting on August 31 to approve the town’s declaration of a state of emergency during the current drought conditions and to approve a ban on outdoor burning during the drought. Supervisor Fred Costello thanked Councilman Mike Ivino for bringing the matter to the board’s attention. It is clear that we are in a severe drought condition. Firemen report we have more than the usual amount of brushfires for this time of year,” he said, noting that some Saugerties volunteer firefighters are fighting a blaze at Minnewaska State Park in Kerhonkson. According to reports, the fire is now nearly contained.

The burn ban will be in force for 30 days, and Costello could extend it if needed, he said. So far, towns have individually instituted burn bans, but Costello said he would expect the county to pass one in the near future.

The board’s action will raise awareness that burning in the drought is dangerous, as well as giving the building inspector the authority to order residents to put out any fires they see. The Village of Saugerties already has a prohibition on outdoor burning, Councilman Leeanne Thornton said. The burn ban adds to water restrictions already in effect in the Town and Village of Saugerties. The announcement states:

Saugerties Mayor Bill Murphy, the Village of Saugerties Water Department, in conjunction with Supervisor Fred Costello and the Town of Saugerties Water Department, have declared a drought emergency for all village and town of Saugerties water customers. Effective immediately, the first stage of mandatory water usage restrictions will be in place. The details of these restrictions, along with the sanctions and violations, are outlined at https://online.flippingbook.com/view/501043154/. Updates lifting or moving forward to the next stage of the emergency will be shared via the village and town websites, the village water Facebook page, TV23, Hudson Valley One and the village billing customer notification portal. For additional information, call the Water Department offices at 845-246-8958 (village customers) and 845-246-8671 (town customers).