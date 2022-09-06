The Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency has hired a new executive director, who will take up the reigns of the agency October 3.

Greg L. Ollivier, currently acting head of the Division of Solid Waste for the city of Bakersfield, CA. will step into the executive director position of the Agency next month.

Ollivier has over 30 years’ experience in managing waste programs for both the public and private sectors. Most recently he has been Directing the solid waste division for Bakersfield, a city of roughly 400,000 people, with an annual solid waste budget of roughly $50 million. By comparison, UCRRA’s 2022 budget posits about $15.37 million in spending this year. His annual salary with the RRA will be $147,500.

Ollivier’s responsibilities included solid waste collection, treatment, diversion, disposal and an active recycling and composting program, as well as public outreach and coordination with state regulators, local officials and other stakeholders.

Ollivier says he can take what he has learned and put it to good use in Ulster County, which is currently shipping about 100,000 tons of local trash some 240 miles north by diesel burning tractor trailers, where it is ultimately buried in the Seneca Meadows landfill. The RRA recycled 15,000 tons of various materials last year, including some 3400 tons of food waste and 2000 tons of wood chips for its growing composting program.