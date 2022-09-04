Historic Automobile Endurance Runs, LLC, is offering two car rallies through the heart of the Catskill Mountains for automotive enthusiasts who love to drive their cars of any age on rural country and mountain roads, through hamlets and farmlands and over historic covered bridges. The rallies are created and organized by rally master, artist and historian Robert Selkowitz of Shokan.

Both rallies, starting with the sixth Catskill Conquest Rally on Saturday, September 24, commemorate the October 1903 Automobile Endurance Run, which saw 34 cars from 17 American manufacturers make an 800-mile trek from New York City to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The group encountered a fierce torrent of cold rain that flooded roads and rivers, yet most of the cars finished the run – albeit on a longer route than the one on either of the 172- and 140-mile one-day Catskill Conquest Rallies. “We honor their tenacity,” said Selkowitz.

Many of the roads traveled during the rallies are based on Indian footpaths. The route of the 1903 Endurance Run followed a traditional Indian route used during the American Revolution to take captives to Canada at Niagara, New York.

“Some of the participating marques in 1903 became iconic American brands, such as Packard, Pierce Arrow, Franklin, Olds and Locomobile,” said Selkowitz. “We’ll also honor the birth of macadam roadbuilding, which saw 20 miles of crushed local bluestone macadam paving laid down in the Esopus Valley by the arrival of the Endurance Run.

“These are noncompetitive tours open to all cars for the enjoyment of driving the roads of this beautiful region. Your car should have good power and brakes to run these rallies.”

The entry fee for the Conquest Rally is $100 per car. Entry forms and additional information may be found at www.1903autorun.com.

The second tour, the fourth Catskill Covered Bridge Rally, on Saturday, October 15, will follow 13 watercourses through the Catskill Forest Preserve and Catskill Park. “We cross three historic covered bridges and enjoy rural motoring at its best,” said Selkowitz. The entry fee for the Covered Bridge Rally is $50 per car. Entry forms and additional information may be found at www.1903autorun.com.

The start for both rallies is at the Maurice D. Hinchey Catskills Visitor Center, located at 5069 Route 28 in Mount Tremper.

“These are events for everyone, with a wide demographic appeal,” added Selkowitz. “They grew out of community-based economic development initiatives. Yet they offer superb driving experiences on open public highways, which is very satisfying for enthusiasts.”

Selkowitz can be reached at (845) 616-4550 or by e-mail at 1903autorun@gmail.com.