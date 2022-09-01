The City of Kingston and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, Ulster County will hold the annual Hooley on the Hudson Irish Festival on Sunday, September 4 from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. at T. R. Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek. The venues will feature live music, step dancing and traditional music for all ages.

The Hooley is a place to gather and celebrate Irish culture with three stages of Irish music and a tent for the little ones and numerous food and craft vendors. The Yosh Stage features national and international bands and groups; the Feeney Stage features local talent from the area; and the Trad Stage features traditional musicians and music from across the country and Ireland.

Parking venues for the Hooley are Kingston Plaza, the Cornell Street Public Lot and Kingston Point. Handicapped parking will be available at Kingston Point. Free shuttle buses will be provided to the Hooley site at the Rondout in Kingston.

Additional information is available at www.ulsteraoh.com. Focused on family, this event is free to all, Irish or not.