Farm Animal Day at the Saugerties Farmers’ Market will be held Saturday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 115 Main Street in Saugerties. Children and families are welcome to pet, hold and hug the animals; take a horse-drawn wagon ride; climb on the antique tractors; make cartoon art; get a temporary airbrush tattoo; listen and dance to live music; have lunch and homemade ice cream at the on-site café; and get fresh local food to take home.

The parade of farm animals includes an alpaca, goat, potbelly pig, bunnies, chicks, chinchillas, a pony and a donkey from Hope Farm in Saugerties.

Tammy Drost, owner of Hope Farm, is the organizer of this event. It is her life’s work to rescue animals and give them a good home.

“I look forward to seeing the familiar faces of all the kids and their parents and the animals look forward to the day also,” said Drost. “ The animals love to interact with people as much as the people love to hold, cuddle and feed them.”

Farm Animal Day is a special event held each year at the market since 2005. Drost said that her animals learn that people are friendly and give them treats. She has worked over the past year on improving her Saugerties farm for the animals’ wellbeing. Farm Animal Day is a fundraiser for Hope Farm. A donations jar will be at the market.

An addition to the market this year is Rae Stang’s Tiny Carnival. Stang has created a maze of games for everyone to enjoy. Compete with each other for the fun of it.

Farmers at the market will be selling a great assortment of fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, cheeses, wines, poultry and meats, eggs, maple syrup, honey, breads and baked goods (including gluten free), jams, hot sauces, special coffees and teas, as well as plants, cut flowers, candles, lavender products and handmade woodware.

Lunch will be available from the chefs cooking on site at Ram’s Valley and Corners and from Violet’s Bakery and Our Daily Bread to take to the café tables under the shade of market umbrellas or to take home.

Parking will be available at the St. Mary’s parking lot on Cedar Street, one block from the market.

The market season continues every Saturday (except Garlic Festival Saturday, October 1) through October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 115 Main Street in the Cahill School parking lot. For more information, visit SaugertiesFarmersMarket.com.