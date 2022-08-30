Governor Kathy Hochul’s legislation to strengthen New York’s gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons is set to go into effect this Thursday, September 1.

“The Supreme Court issued a reckless decision removing century-old limitations on who is allowed to carry concealed weapons in our state,” said Hochul after signing the legislation into law. “Today, we are taking swift and bold action to protect New Yorkers.”

2) The legislation restricts the carrying of concealed weapons from any place considered a “sensitive location” and supplies such an exhaustive list of areas deemed sensitive that it has the practical effect of banning the carrying of concealed firearms from almost anywhere but a hinterland forest.

To begin with, even for an individual licensed with a concealed-carry permit from the Ulster County sheriff’s office, carrying a gun in any place owned or under the control of federal, state or local government is forbidden. Libraries, schools, zoos, places of worship, facilities dedicated to human disability, mental health, substance abuse, hospitals, homeless shelters and all public transportation are also considered sensitive areas.

Without a property owner’s express consent, firearms are prohibited on all private property.

Possession of a firearm, rifle or shotgun in a sensitive area is a class E felony, a relatively serious charge which brings with it with sentencing guidelines of “less than five years but more than one year” and a maximum possible fine of $250,000. Furthermore being convicted of a class E felony also results in the loss of the right to own any firearm at all.

The United States Supreme Court ruling which dismantled part of New York State’s previous concealed-carry law came about after the court accepted the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which was filed on behalf of two residents of Rensselaer County, Brandon Koch and Robert Nash, whose attempts to obtain concealed-carry permits were denied.

The nation’s highest court issued the stricture-loosening ruling by finding that “states cannot infringe on Second-Amendment rights.” The decision was made with a six-to-three vote along party lines

It remains a crime in the State of New York to possess a firearm without a license, whether inside or outside the home. Any individual who wants to carry a firearm outside their home still must petition to obtain a license to “have and carry” a concealed “pistol or revolver.” Unlike with shotguns and hunting rifles, which require no permits, to carry a pistol out into the world an applicant must prove that “proper cause exists” for doing so, beyond hunting, sport shooting and home defense.

No types of firearms, regardless of the possession of a concealed-carry license, are allowed to be carried out in the open.

The New Paltz Rod and Gun Club and the Lake Katrine Rod and Gun Club were called for comment. As of press time, neither had replied.

Someone did pick up the phone at the Ruby Rod and Gun Club, and was asked for the club’s opinion of the new legislation. “No,” he responded. “We don’t got no opinions here.” With that, he hung up the phone.

According to the most recent year for which CDC data is available, firearms beat out automobile accidents as the leading cause of death for children up to the age of nineteen. America is the country with the second most firearms-related deaths in the world, losing out to Brazil for the top spot.

Ranked just on gun deaths for children, America remains number one.