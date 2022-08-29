More than 100 New York State and local firefighters have been working throughout the past 24 hours to try to suppress wildfires that have already scorched an estimated 30 acres at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve near Napanoch in Ulster County.

According to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) press release, on August 27 at approximately 4:55 p.m. the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) requested DEC forest ranger assistance to locate a fire in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska. This is a remote portion of the 26,000-acre park, and because of the rugged terrain, New York State Parks Aviation was called in to assist with the exact location of the fire and to provide bucket drops. Two state helicopters have been implementing dozens of bucket drops to help firefighters contain the blaze, which was believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said in a press release Monday that officials expect the fire to continue to spread over the next 24 hours as crews continue to work to bring it under control and put it out. He said there is one seasonal hunting cabin within the vicinity of the Napanoch Fire, and no immediate threat to residents. “If conditions change, notifications will be made,” he said.

Extremely dry conditions and difficult terrain are increasing the challenges in containing the fire. DEC worked with local fire departments to coordinate a water supply to reach the affected area. Crews continued to work throughout the night and into today to try to get control of the fire. Assisting on-scene are firefighters from Accord, Kerhonkson, Ellenville, Cragsmoor, Napanoch, DEC, OPRHP and the Mohonk Preserve. Additional agencies assisting the effort are the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County Department of Emergency Services, Ellenville Rescue and and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Due to the location of the fire, several trails at Minnewaska State Park are closed, including the Smiley Carriageway, Berry Picker Path and High Point Trail. To monitor what trails may be closed, go to the park website at https://parks.ny.gov/parks/minnewaska.

According to the DEC, in addition to the Minnewaska wildfire, forest rangers are tracking eight fires statewide. “On August 27 at 1:25 p.m., Sullivan County 911 requested forest ranger assistance with a fire on private lands in the Town of Mamakating,” the press release stated. “The fire was originally estimated at approximately 25 acres. With the help of NYSP Aviation, rangers began bucket drops to attack the fire from above. Rangers worked with multiple fire departments to install a fireline with a bulldozer. On August 28 at 9 a.m., the fire had grown to 50 acres. By 2:35 p.m., five rangers and 57 volunteers contained the fire, which started with debris burning.”

New York’s Hudson Valley and Catskill regions remain at high fire danger, meaning outdoor fires have the potential to spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Fires may become serious and difficult to control unless successfully contained while small. DEC continues to encourage New Yorkers and visitors to follow the recommendations to limit the possibility of fire, including never leaving a campfire unattended, utilizing existing campfire rings and building campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass and leaves. Also, the DEC suggests clearing the area around the campfire ring of any leaves, twigs or any other flammable materials.