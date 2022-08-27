Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education.

Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School District totaling 15 years, followed by two years of service as the principal of an E-TECH program, and another two years as the Director of Special Projects at Poughkeepsie City School District. In 2021, she was awarded the Poughkeepsie City School District Exemplary Educator award.

Giangreco is excited to join the Sawyer team and is looking forward to meeting her new students and learning and leading in her new position. “I am excited to meet and collaborate with all members of the Grant D. Morse community,” Giangreco said. “I want to ensure that staff, parents and students feel they are part of the education process and their voices are heard.”

“We are pleased to have Ms. Giangreco join our team,” said Superintendent of Schools Kirk Rhienhardt. “Her commitment to provide avenues for all students to reach their potential makes Ms. Giangreco a perfect fit to lead Morse Elementary School.”