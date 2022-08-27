The last piece of the Town of Gardiner’s approval for construction of a wireless telecommunications facility tower at 630 South Mountain Road fell into place at the August 16 Planning Board meeting. Board members voted unanimously to approve the amended site plan submitted by Wireless Edge Towers II, LLC, freeing up Town supervisor Marybeth Majestic to sign off on all the agreements pertaining to the project. Wireless Edge will then be able to begin work on the project 30 days after the Town Board’s August 2 vote to approve the amended lease agreement and Special Use Permit.

Both the Town and Planning Boards imposed a list of conditions on their approvals, to which Wireless Edge agreed. The height of the tower is capped at 110 feet (with an option for the Town to add up to ten feet more to mount whip antennae for municipal uses such as emergency broadcasts). Wireless Edge set up certain performance guarantees and a reporting schedule, and will establish an escrow fund to cover contingencies such as decommissioning. In addition, the company will construct a sound attenuating enclosure, install ice management hardware and bury the tower’s power lines underground to the maximum feasible extent – all measures added by the Town to alleviate concerns about safety risks to workers at the Town Highway Garage on whose property the structure will be located.