The Gardiner Library hosts its annual used book sale on Saturday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browse a large collection of hardcovers, paperback and classics, DVDs, music, audiobooks, children’s books and more. Priced to sell. Bring a reusable bag. Live music all day on Saturday.

Free book if you bring in non-perishable food items to donate to the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Gardiner as part of New York’s Great Give Back. The Gardiner Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.