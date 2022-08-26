After Covid cases forced an August 20 weekend cancellation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the 2022 Woodstock Shakespeare Festival’s featured summer presentation, the romantic comedy will return to the outdoor Elizabethan Stage, located on the grounds of the Comeau Property, 45 Tinker Street in Woodstock for another two weekends of performances. The show runs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through September 4. Bring a blanket, bring a chair, bring a picnic. Show time is 5:30p.m.

Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre Company, under its founders and artistic co-directors Aston-Reese and Elli Michaels, has run the Woodstock Shakespeare Festival for all its 27 years’ existence.

While there is no formal charge for admission, a donation of $10 is suggested.