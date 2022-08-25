Town of New Paltz highway workers are recommending that speed limits on Elliots Lane and a short portion of Horsenden Road be lowered, but Supervisor Neil Bettez isn’t expecting it to happen. That’s because all local elected officials can do is request that the change be made in the state’s transportation department. The supervisor sardonically described how the formal requests will be submitted to Department of Transportation officials, “they will do a study, and then they will say ‘no’.” Elected leaders in New Paltz have long complained that state transportation workers prioritize the convenience of drivers over all other concerns, including the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.