Fans of regional history, the natural environment, and fine art should mark their calendars for a launch and signing for the book Solace and Sanctuary: The Ashokan’s Enduring Gifts by painter Kate McGloughlin and author Gail Straub that will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at the Robert H Angeloch Gallery, Woodstock School of Art, 2470 Route 212, Woodstock. The event will feature a conversation between the two women.

McGloughlin’s ancestors go back twelve generations in Ulster County, many of them having been displaced when the Ashokan Reservoir was built in the early 1900s. In Straub’s case, her bond to the Ashokan is not an inheritance but a personal discovery. “Kate and my relationship is an icon of those with lineage and long history in their valley, and those of us that are relatively new (in my case, 41 years) to the area,” said Straub.

The fifty-four-page hardcover volume contains twenty-four color reproductions of McGloughlin’s luminous oil paintings and twenty of Straub’s inspirational reflections on her deep relationship with the Ashokan.

Together Straub and McGloughlin have created a compelling work of enduring beauty. Straub reflected, “There is an artistic lineage here in the valley of all kinds of artists in collaboration—and Kate and I are part of that lineage. It seems like the most natural thing in the world to collaborate to enliven and enrich our art forms…we also enrich the land when we make this offering.”

The physical book is stunning. “We had the best book designer in the world helping us,” McGloughlin said. “Kate Boyer, who is now with Heron Creek Press. She was the third party in this. The pandemic had a hand in production. Paper shortages were remarkable. The quality fabric that was wanted for the book’s cover was slow to be found. Ultimately, we were delighted with the way it looked and felt…This time we really did put our money where our art was. It was an expensive endeavor that we both were committed to.”

Both were aware of fitting in with the times.

“It was not just the Ashokan reservoir that offered the solace and sanctuary, but the combined art forms—painting and writing—that offered solace to us both. The arts are a very tangible way out of misery, and we hope this book will continue to lift people to a place of real peace,” said McGloughlin.

“The book was born from the pain of the pandemic, and the Ashokan was also born of pain,” added Straub.“The land enriches us all.”

“I want to keep putting beauty into the world. It’s that simple,” said McGloughlin.

She is pleased with the venue for the event. “I am the artist I am because of my affiliation with the Woodstock School of Art, so Gail and I are both honored to have the launch there….”

Both women expressed their grateful acknowledgment of generous support from Furthermore: a program of the J.M. Kaplan Fund.