Saugerties Mayor Bill Murphy, the Village of Saugerties Water Department, in conjunction with Supervisor Fred Costello and the Town of Saugerties Water Department, have declared a drought emergency for all village and town of Saugerties water customers. Effective immediately, the first stage of mandatory water usage restrictions will be in place. The details of these restrictions, along with the sanctions and violations, are outlined here: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/501043154/.

Updates lifting or moving forward to the next stage of the emergency will be shared via the village and town websites, the village water Facebook page, TV23, Hudson Valley One and the village billing customer notification portal. For additional information, call the Water Department offices at 845-246-8958 (village customers) and 845-246-8671 (town customers).