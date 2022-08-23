According to the state DEC, several photographs sent to the agency at 8 a.m. on August 2 a showed a couple camped on the summit of Wittenberg Mountain in the Town of Shandaken.

By the time rangers reached the summit at approximately 11:30 a.m., the subjects had left the area. Rangers continued their foot patrol, checking neighboring peaks and a lean-to. Passing hikers told them the illegal campers were on their way back to the trailhead. At 4 p.m., rangers found the pair and issued tickets for camping above 3500 feet and having a fire above 3500 feet in the Catskill Park.

Between March 22 and December 20, camping is prohibited above an elevation of 3500 feet in the Catskills, except in an emergency. Fires are prohibited above 4000 feet in the Adirondacks and 3500 feet in the Catskills, except in an emergency.