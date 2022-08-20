The Dutchess County Fair is returning to the fairgrounds on Route 9 in Rhinebeck on Tuesday, August 23 through Sunday, August 28. For six straight days, the Dutchess County Fair will celebrate agriculture in a way that individuals of all ages can enjoy. From livestock to local specialty foods and entertainment, it’s truly an experience for the whole family. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except Sunday when the Fair is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Grandstand lineup

• Darci Lynne and Friends, August 23, 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $37 presale, $42 at the gate; concert ticket includes Fair admission.

• Tusk: Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Experience, August 24, 7:30 p.m. Free; concert included with Fair admission.

• Niko Moon, August 25, 7:30 p.m. Free; concert included with Fair admission.

• Chris Janson, August 26, 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $42 presale, $47 at the gate; concert ticket includes Fair admission.

• All America Rodeo, August 27, noon and 6 p.m.; August 28, 4 p.m. $5.

Ticket pricing

• Children 11 years and under get in free at all times.

• Parking is free.

Online presale (ends midnight, August 22)

• Adult admission: $13.50 + $1.50 convenience fee. Online admission passes can be purchased online at www.dutchessfair.com.

• Ride-all-day wristbands: $25 + $1.50 convenience fee. Admission passes can be purchased at www.dutchessfair.com.

Day of/at gate admission

• Tuesday to Sunday: $18 at the gate.

• Wednesday: Senior (65+) and military with ID: $12, walk-up only.

• General admission ticket is single-use and good for any one day during the Fair.

• General admission ticket does not include the ride-all-day wristband; must be purchased separately.

Day of/at gate ride tickets/wristband

• $30 ride-all-day wristband can be purchased at any Midway ticket booth.

• Ride tickets sold at the Midway: $1.50 each, 20 for $20, and 52 for $50.