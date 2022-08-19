On August 18 at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced.

Rosendale Police Officer Erich Funccius, NYSP Trooper Ben Strickland, and Bloomington Fire Lieutenants Joseph Haffner III, and John Lane immediately entered the water and began a rescue search, while additional resources were responding to the scene. Smith, age 81 and an avid swimmer was located approximately 30 feet away from shore in deep water and was rescued by the rescue team. She was brought to shore and CPR began with members of each police agency and the Bloomington Fire Department assisting Mobile Life in the rescue effort. A pulse and heart rhythm returned and Smith was transported to the Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley, Kingston campus hospital.

Smith, however, passed away during the night.

The Rosendale Police Department would like to thank all members of their agency, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Bloomington Fire Department and Mobile Life who worked together in the life saving effort.