The 2022 Padraig Julius Tobin Flusser Economic and Social Justice Scholarship awardees are Solo Diedhiou and Delia Nocito, both recent New Paltz Central High School graduates. Each has received a $500 check to go towards costs associated with their college educations. Diedhiou will be attending Goucher College in Baltimore, MD to pursue studies in education to become a teacher, and Nocito will attend the State University of New York in Binghamton to study biology with a career desire to work in the health field.

Diedhiou wrote in her essay: “I will be attending Goucher College next year to study to be a teacher. Coming from a line of teachers, I truly believe that teaching is a social justice line of work. For me specifically, having representation is so important. I didn’t have that as a student and I want to give that to our next generation. I want to speak up for the ones slipping through the cracks, for the ones who feel like there is no one to care for them, for the ones that just need an advocate, I want to be there.”

And Nocito wrote in her submission: “I want to be a doctor, and not for the paycheck. Human life is more important than a six-figure salary, no matter what. My work in this field is a personal and public need. I need to heal people almost as much as they need me to aid them. No matter where my life takes me, the health of all people is my priority.”

The scholarship is named in memory of Padraig Julius Tobin Flusser who died earlier this year and was passionate about social and economic justice. Thanks to generous contributions made via a Go Fund Me campaign, the scholarship will be offered the next couple of years to New Paltz High School seniors planning on putting their college education and eventual career to use towards making our world a better one.

The Village of New Paltz 2022 trustees — Mayor Tim Rogers, Deputy Mayor Alex Wojcik and Trustees William Wheeler Murray, Stana Weisburd and Michele Zipp — provided the initial personal funding for the scholarship, which they inaugurated and will manage. No Village funds or resources have been utilized. The immediate family (defined as parents, spouse, children, siblings, and grandparents) and same household members of Village of New Paltz elected officials were not eligible to enter, and all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations were applied.