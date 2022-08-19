Join Overlook Mountain Center DEC guides Glenn Kreisberg and Dave Holden on Sunday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to explore the mysterious stone constructions found in Mink Hollow, including “Manitou Hassunnash” (spirit stones), mega walls, cairn fields, possible effigies and alignments. Who built them, when and why?

Wear appropriate footwear and dress for a summer walk in the woods. Bring lunch or snack and water. Sunscreen and insect repellent suggested.

Hike departs from Sunflower parking lot (in front of bank) at 10 a.m. and lasts approximately three hours. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

For more information or to register, call 845-417-8384 or visit www.overlookmountain.org.