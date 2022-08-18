This month, the Catskills Folk Connection square dance will be held on Saturday August 20 at 1 p.m. at the Catskills Visitor Center, located at 5096 Route 28 in Mt. Tremper. The dance will take place in the Center’s outdoor pavilion. The Tremperskill Boys will again be the band, with the possibility of a special guest. They will play and call square dances and offer tunes for waltzing, polka and maybe two-step.

Families are welcome. All dances are taught. Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be available.

For more information, refer to www.catskillsfolkconnection.blogspot.com or contact Ginny Scheer at (607) 326-4206 or gscheer.mcs@gmail.com.

