The Saugerties Artists’ Studio Tour turned 20 this year and featured in-person tours of 40 artists’ studios across the town and village. Based on the number of artists represented, this year’s tour had the second largest number of artists represented, said organizer Barbara Bravo.

The first tour was in 2002 with just 20 artists and it has grown every year since. Its purpose is to introduce artists to the community and to make residents aware of the wealth of art tucked away in the corners of the town and village.

Bravo has been a guiding spirit of the tour for many years. The event features artists who work in a wide variety of media and styles including printmaking, painting, illustration, digital art, mixed-media works, sculpture, fine furniture making, ceramics, metalwork and more.