Requests for absentee ballots for the annual Saugerties Public Library budget vote and trustee election will be available at the library beginning on August 16. Residents requesting a ballot will have to sign an affidavit attesting that they will not be available to vote in person at the library at 91 Washington Avenue on Thursday, September 1, 2022, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Residents must be registered to vote in the Town of Saugerties in order to cast an absentee ballot or to vote in person.

Two five-year terms and one three-year term are up for election. Candidates running for election are Nina Schmidbaur and Andrew Zink.

Voters will also be asked to approve a 2023 library operating budget of $661,350 of which $630,152 shall be raised by taxation. The 2023 budget proposal calls for a tax levy decrease, which comes out to a savings of 3.9 cents per $1,000 assessed property value. Copies of the proposed budget are available at the library.

For additional information, contact Director Jennifer Russell at director@saugertiespubliclibrary.org.