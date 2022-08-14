As we endure the stunning August weather, we arrive at the prime time for the most romantic of honeymoons, proposals, and weddings. None of these events are complete, I contend, without one crucial component: jewelry.

For such momentous occasions, of course, it may prove difficult to find just the right piece. While deciding on the perfect item of jewelry may be challenging, choosing an optimal spot to search for one in is the first step of the way. For those who are looking to do just that, here are a few worthwhile locations to get you started.

Your decision is entirely up to personal preference. The first step to your special moment is only a drive away.

Hummingbird Jewelers

23A East Market Street, Rhinebeck

Hummingbird Jewelers holds the work of 75 jewelers and 44 years of experience behind its name. Owned by gemologist Bruce Lubman, the store is committed to preserving the integrity and high standard of its work. It believes in being transparent with customers and utilizing only ethically sourced gems and recycled metals. The process behind the work involves careful consideration and planning:

The premises feature a workshop by master goldsmith Bruce Anderson, offering quality repairs and custom works. Anderson works with customers to bring their ideas to life, whether through wax models or CAD renderings.

Lubman provides customers with a selection of gems that are in accordance with their tastes and budgets. The store also offers piece repurposing, often requested by those inheriting rings from family.

“This is always a gratifying process, as we maintain some of the sentimental value of a family piece and pay for a substantial part of the cost of the new piece with the gem material and precious metal we may not use,” Lubman explained.

For those who do not have a particular vision in mind, Hummingbird designers are on top of current jewelry trends. They produce a variety of pre-designed pieces.

“We work every day to make sure that we are providing a good experience for every customer that walks through the door,” Lubman said. “We tell people that anything is possible, and we mean it.”

J Bliss Srudios

4 Deming Street, Woodstock

J Bliss Studios, run by husband and wife Jared and Joanna Bliss, offers a unique and accommodating experience for all customers. “What’s different about our store is that it’s an artist studio. I create all the jewelry that’s here, and my husband creates all the illustrations and painted objects,” Joanna Bliss said.

The two have had extensive experience in the arts, and their dedication is shown in their handmade works. Emphasis is placed on using ethical materials. The Blisses pride themselves on their creativity. The pair embrace a spectrum of styles and are willing to accommodate all ranges of customer requests and price points.

“A lot of what we do in here is for people who are looking into an alternative style,” Joanna Bliss explained. “There’s a lot less people feeling like they have to be traditional.”

The store also works with heirloom stones, offering refurbishments that better align pieces with a customer’s style. J Bliss Studios is a good option for couples looking to find high-quality jewelry to fit their tastes.

Cavallo Fine Jewelry

7492 S Broadway, Red Hook

An establishment with several decades of experience, Cavallo Fine Jewelry is a great option for folks seeking a reliable jewelry shop. The Red Hook store is run by two deeply passionate and talented jewelers, John DiGregorio and Connie Ravigo. It offers high-quality handmade items, custom designs, and item repairs.

“If you think of it, we can make it. Our forte is making wedding bands and engagement rings,” Ravigo proclaimed.

When shopping for jewelry, many customers are rightly concerned about expense. “Custom jewelry is not unaffordable,” said Ravigo. “Most people can have it, and you don’t have to have the same thing as everyone else.”

Each custom creation can be as simplistic or extravagant as desired. Customers should receive their money’s worth. At Cavallo Fine Jewelry, Ravigo said, imagination is the only limit.

Facets of Earth

22 Broadway, Kingston

Facets of Earth is owned and operated by jeweler Morgan Mikula. Mikula is highly accomplished in the jewelry industry, with a fine-arts degree in jewelry and metalsmithing. She demonstrates her crafts within her ethical and elegant works.

The store’s comfortable, well-conditioned atmosphere reflects Mikula’s desire to establish a transparent relationship with customers. “[Our store] is meant to be open, airy, with low-pressure sales,” Mikula explained. “We certainly want to give you the time to think about the investment that you’re making.”

Facets of Earth places an emphasis on fitting the needs of all customers, which often involves non-conventional approaches to jewelry. “We like to make a lot of non-traditional jewelry,” Mikula explained. “Just making it so that it’s something that could be tailored to whatever your design style is.”

Facets of Earth offers a variety of jewelry to people of all circumstances “It’s less about trying to make a sale as it is really trying to make something that is going to be very special to you and your family for generations.”