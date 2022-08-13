More than 1,100 first-year students and about 600 transfer students will join the SUNY New Paltz community this fall, as the College prepares to welcome a diverse and academically strong incoming class for the 2022-23 school year.

An additional 800 graduate students will be on campus this fall, with total enrollment at New Paltz exceeding 7,200.

“The incoming class is one of the most academically prepared groups we’ve seen,” said Jeff Gant, vice president for enrollment management. “These are students who have already enjoyed meaningful successes as scholars, artists, entrepreneurs, athletes and volunteers, and we’re so excited for all that they’ll accomplish during their time at New Paltz.”

New first-year students and their families will begin arriving and settling into their new on-campus homes on Move-In Day, August 25. The Welcome Week festivities will continue on August 26 with the annual Convocation tradition, as current students, faculty, staff and alumni celebrate the newest members of the Orange & Blue community.

SUNY New Paltz President Darrell P. Wheeler will participate in these activities for the first time since he took office in July.

“As New Paltz’s next President, I will promote the academic opportunities at the University; the prominence and impact of its institutional members (students, faculty and staff); its community and regional relevance; and success in advancing the social mobility of its graduates,” President Wheeler said upon his appointment by the SUNY Board of Trustees.

SUNY New Paltz has returned to a primarily on-campus living and learning environment, with full occupancy in student residence halls and a majority of courses being delivered in person this fall.

COVID-19 remains a reality, and a number of new and continuing health and safety policies will be in place to protect the campus community.

Chief among these is the SUNY-wide requirement that all public college students in New York State be vaccinated against COVID-19 (or have an approved exemption).

The College will require all students and employees to test for COVID-19 the week before classes begin (August 21-27). Results from both PCR and at-home antigen tests will be accepted.

Many other practices, including mandatory surveillance testing for unvaccinated students and isolation for anyone who tests positive, will be in effect.